Bongino on Kavanaugh Getting Confirmed: ‘Trumpism Has Been Entirely Vindicated’

Former Secret Service Agent Dan Bongino said Saturday on “Justice with Judge Jeanine” that the successful confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court means “Trumpism has been entirely vindicated.”

Bongino said an “iron triangle” of ideological opposition has “dominated the GOP for years.”

“Activist groups, the media and the ‘swamp’,” he said. “Trump keeps continuing to beat the snot out of all of them politically.”

Bongino said Trump “ran up the score” at his Kansas rally Saturday evening, celebrating Kavanaugh’s confirmation and ripping Democratic opponents.

“The ruthless, disgusting filthy attacks on Kavanaugh have galvanized Republican voters,” he said. – READ MORE

President Trump late Saturday escalated his rhetoric in urging supporters to support Republicans in the midterm elections, warning that Democrats have become “too extreme and too dangerous to govern.”

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob,” Trump tweeted following a rally in Topeka, Kan.

“Democrats have become too EXTREME and TOO DANGEROUS to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law – not the rule of the mob,” he added.

You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob. Democrats have become too EXTREME and TOO DANGEROUS to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law – not the rule of the mob. VOTE REPUBLICAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2018

The president’s tweet was roughly the same quote he delivered to cheers at the rally in Kansas.– READ MORE