FBI’s Strzok Admits He Used Personal Phone to Text Unseen Trump-Hating Messages With FBI Agents (Video)

The rigged internal investigation of embattled FBI agent Peter Strzok failed to examine his personal texts.

If the Inspector General or FBI Director Christopher Wray would have looked at his private cell phone they would have discovered additional disparaging — and possibly menacing (or threatening) — communications with other FBI agents about Trump.

According to who? Well, according to Strzok himself who let that Intel gem slip during his grilling Wednesday during a joint House committee hearing on the Hill.

Some thorough job my the Inspector General. And Wray.

Who else was Strzok corresponding with? Andrew McCabe? James Comey?

Deep-state Wray doesn’t even care.

Strzok’s revelation verifies True Pundit Intel published in Jan. 2018, citing a high-ranking FBI official who confirmed a number of the missing 50,000 FBI text messages — as well as other text and email messages among FBI brass — reportedly discussed initiating physical harm to President Donald Trump.

The FBI official urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — which oversees the U.S. Secret Service — to launch an investigation of the Justice Department, the FBI and all text messages missing and otherwise that threatened the President.

“This is dangerous territory and all FBI text messages and personal phones should be examined,” the official said. “It would reveal some frightening conversations.”

Did FBI brass discuss the assassination of President Donald Trump? If not, what was the nature of the threats against the president from inside the alleged premiere law enforcement agency in the United States?

Did anyone look at the personal phones of the FBI’s disgraced cabal? Or do they understand there is more evidence supporting a plot against Trump and simply want to conceal mopre evidence against the feckless FBI?

“(Director) Wray wants a lid on this,” the FBI official said. “Many know there was talk of harming Trump politically but there is a group here (in D.C. HQ) that understands it goes deeper. We need a special counsel or Homeland Security. Somebody has to clean this up outside of DOJ. It is unacceptable.

“This is much larger than just texts between two FBI agents.”

The FBI official called on President Trump to do what is necessary to weed out corruption in the FBI.

“Text messages just don’t disappear,” the FBI official said. “Not here. Someone outside DOJ has to look at all emails and texts. These (FBI bosses) are bad people. You’ve only scratched the surface.”

The high-ranking FBI official called on lawmakers and the Inspector General to focus on the text and email messages of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The official referred to McCabe’s official and personal correspondences “an anti-Trump treasure trove.”

As reported in March 2017 by True Pundit, McCabe openly threatened President Trump and then-National Security Adviser Gen. Mike Flynn, saying first we “Fuck Flynn and then we Fuck Trump” to several high-ranking FBI bosses who cheered his comment.

