‘Bomb cyclone’ triggers Boston flooding panic, high tides trapping drivers

A “bomb cyclone” wreaking havoc in the Northeast on Thursday unleashed dangerous flooding in Boston and unprecedented high tides along the Massachusetts coast, trapping drivers in cars “floating” through ice-slushed streets covered in mini “icebergs.”

High tide started to peak Thursday afternoon, with the height tying the one set during the blizzard of 1978, Boston25 reported. The National Weather Service compared the flooding to that set during that historic blizzard, and said Thursday’s storm brought in “some of the worst [to Boston] in recent history.”

The firefighters carry cones in handy bringing the driver to safety. Please avoid these dangerously high waters. pic.twitter.com/NZj9nPFgn4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 4, 2018

In Boston’s Seaport district, Joe Weatherly, a 40-year-old artist from Los Angeles, held his Boston terrier while searching for a seafood restaurant. Part of the district was flooded.

“For someone in California, this is really, really scary. Mind-blowing,” he said. “We don’t live in a state where things shut down with the weather. I’ve just never seen this much snow in my life.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *