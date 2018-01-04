‘Bomb cyclone’ threatens temperatures colder than Mars on East Coast

Parts of the Northeast will be colder than Mars by the end of this week thanks to a weather phenomenon called a “bomb cyclone.”

A massive “bombogenesis” — an area of rapidly declining low pressure — will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts and blinding snow.

The bombogenesis will result in what’s known as a “bomb cyclone.”

And the bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England and hurl 40- to 60-mph gusts.

At Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, the temperature will plunge to minus 35 degrees Friday night into Saturday, weather observer Taylor Regan said.

At last check several days ago, the high temperature on Mars was minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit. – READ MORE

