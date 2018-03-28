Bolton’s Lack of Vietnam Service Is Being Treated Very Differently Than Clinton’s

With John Bolton set to bring his combative spirit to the Trump White House as the president’s national security adviser, liberal critics are dragging out the ghost of the Vietnam War as they react to his appointment.

The Left, in defending Clinton's draft dodging said Vietnam was an immoral, illegal war he was totally justified in avoiding. In Bolton's case, the Left now claims Vietnam was a noble and just war that he should have died fighting in. — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) March 26, 2018

Adam Weinstein, who vented about the appointment on the website Task and Purpose, characterized Bolton as a man who “believes dearly that blood makes the grass grow,” and then slammed Bolton for not having served in Vietnam.

“I confess I had no desire to die in a Southeast Asian rice paddy,” Bolton wrote in 1995, according to Military.com. “I considered the war in Vietnam already lost.”

The Times wrote that there is nothing wrong with a political candidate who “worked to avoid the draft, at times cleverly, but in ways that accorded with accepted common practice among others of his generation. Against that history, this Vietnam echo looks like an irrelevance that ought not distract New Hampshire voters …”

In this case, The Times was defending presidential candidate Bill Clinton. – READ MORE

