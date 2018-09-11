Bolton to label International Criminal Court ‘illegitimate’: report

White House national security adviser John Bolton on Monday will reportedly label the International Criminal Court (ICC) “illegitimate” in an effort to push back on its plan to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Americans in Afghanistan.

Bolton is poised to make the announcement during remarks to the conservative group the Federalist Society, according to a draft of his speech obtained by Reuters.

“The United States will use any means necessary to protect our citizens and those of our allies from unjust prosecution by this illegitimate court,” Bolton is expected to say, according to the speech draft.

Bolton will threaten to sanction ICC judges if the proposal goes forward, the news service added.

“We will not cooperate with the ICC,” Bolton will say. “We will provide no assistance to the ICC. We will not join the ICC. We will let the ICC die on its own. After all, for all intents and purposes, the ICC is already dead to us.” – READ MORE

White House national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday said he’s open to privatizing military operations in Afghanistan following reports last week that President Trump is considering the option.

When asked about the idea on ABC’s “This Week,” Bolton said “there are always a lot of discussions.”

“I’m always open to new ideas,” he said. “But I’m not going to comment on what the thinking is. That’ll ultimately be the president’s decision.”

.@MarthaRaddatz: "Would you consider privatizing (in Afghanistan), using contractors instead of U.S. military?" White House national security adviser John Bolton: "I'm always open to new ideas…That will ultimately be the president's decision" https://t.co/5DMKk99wXZ #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/oJwiMjIR0d — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 19, 2018

NBC News reported last week that Trump has shown interest in Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s proposal to privatize the U.S. war in Afghanistan. Under the proposal, the administration would replace troops with private military contractors working for a government liaison. – READ MORE