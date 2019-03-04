Bolton on Trump’s Meeting with Kim Jong-un: ‘No Deal Is Better Than a Bad Deal’

John Bolton, the Trump administration’s national security adviser, on Sunday praised the outcome of President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un this past week — while also hinting there may be considerable daylight between his opinion and the president’s on the matter of Otto Warmbier.

“I think was unquestionably a success for the United States, because the president protected, defended American interests,” Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper on the “State of the Union” program.

“If you can’t get a good deal — and President Trump offered North Korea the best deal it could possibly get — no deal is better than a bad deal,” Bolton said.

“The president’s decided to shake things up in North Korean diplomacy,” Bolton also said, noting the diplomatic strategies of past administrations with the rogue nation failed. So President Trump is taking a different approach.

Tapper asked if Bolton recommended a third summit with Kim without any assurances concessions would be made; he also said summits themselves can empower the leader for his propaganda efforts.

The president does not see it that way, said Bolton. “The key decision maker is Kim Jong-un,” he said of the possibility of a third summit.

"The big deal that he could accept — he could walk through that open door. We'll wait and see what his decision is."