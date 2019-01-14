Bolton asked Pentagon to develop military options for strike against Iran

President Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, asked the Pentagon last fall to develop military options for a strike against Iran following a mortar attack in Baghdad by a Tehran-backed militant group.

While it is unclear if the proposals were eventually sent to the White House or if the president knew of the plans, Bolton’s request worried many in the Pentagon and the State Department concerned with the more hawkish approach toward Tehran.

“It definitely rattled people,” one former senior U.S. administration official told the Wall Street Journal. “People were shocked. It was mind-boggling how cavalier they were about hitting Iran.”

Garrett Marquis, a spokesman for the National Security Council, told the newspaper that the council “coordinates policy and provides the president with options to anticipate and respond to a variety of threats.”

"We continue to review the status of our personnel following attempted attacks on our embassy in Baghdad and our Basra consulate, and we will consider a full range of options to preserve their safety and our interests," he said.