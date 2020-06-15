Bodycam, surveillance video from Atlanta Wendy’s show whole story in Rayshard Brooks police shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released bodycam and surveillance video that show the scenes that led up to the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed by a police officer following a struggle at a Wendy’s in Atlanta on Friday night.

Two police officers were responding to a call at a Wendy’s in Atlanta about a man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, forcing other customers to drive around the car.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer repeatedly knocks on the window of the driver’s side door, but the man inside the vehicle is unresponsive. After not responding, one of the police officers opens the car door and says, “What’s up, my man? Hey man, you’re parked in the middle of a drive-thru line here.” Brooks does not respond.

BREAKING: APD releases body cam videos in the #RayshardBrooks fatal shooting. Here’s the moment officers found him asleep in the drive-thru line #11Alive pic.twitter.com/Akhoe5JcWj — Faith Abubéy (@ReporterFaith) June 14, 2020

The cop then taps Brooks on the arm to awake him. “Hey, are you alright?” Brooks wakes up.

The two Atlanta police officers, Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, question Brooks about his night and if he consumed alcohol. Brooks said he wasn’t “feeling right.” He told officers that it was “absolutely” safe for him to operate a vehicle. – READ MORE

