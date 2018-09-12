Wikileaks Assange Pal Missing; Belongings of Vanished WikiLeaks Expert found by fisherman

Norwegian police have found the belongings of Julian Assange’s associate, cyber security expert Arjen Kamphuis, who mysteriously went missing in late August.

The 47-year-old co-author of a handbook for investigative journalists on how to keep themselves and their work safe from government spying, has been missing since August 20. At that time, Kamphuis checked out of a hotel in the town of Bodo in northern Norway and hasn’t been seen since.

The security expert’s belongings were found on Tuesday by a man who was fishing near Bodo, police said on Wednesday, as cited by Norwegian media.

According to police inspector Bjarte Walla, the fisherman “found an object floating in the sea.”

“We can say that this item belongs to missing Arjen Kamphuis,” he said, refusing to release any information on the nature of the item or items found.

Earlier in September, Norwegian police confirmed that they had detected a signal from a Kamphuis’ phone near Stavanger, some 1,000km (620 miles) from Bodo. READ MORE:

