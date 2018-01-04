Politics TV
Bob Woodward Warns of ‘Self-Righteousness and Smugness’ of Media Mocking Trump (VIDEO)
On Sunday’s State of the Union on CNN, they interviewed Watergate legends Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. Woodward warned that he sees “self-righteousness and smugness” in the media ridicule of President Trump, but Bernstein demonstrated media self-righteousness in declaring “our leaders” have always known press is “the last bastion of truth that makes democracy function.”
Woodward said “That’s right,” but added “the tone is a big issue here. In lots of reporting, particularly on television commentary, there’s kind of a self-righteousness and smugness in people kind of ridiculing the president. When we reported on Nixon, it was obviously a very different era, but there was — we did not adopt a tone of ridicule. The tone was, what are the facts?” – READ MORE
