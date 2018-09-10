Bob Woodward: ‘People better wake up to what’s going on’ in Oval Office

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said Sunday morning that people needed to “wake up” to what’s going on in the White House.

“People better wake up to what’s going on,” Woodward, whose new book describes a White House in turmoil, told “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“You look at the operation of this White House and you have to say, ‘Let’s hope to God we don’t have a crisis.'”

Excerpts of Woodward’s upcoming book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” have been published, drawing criticism from President Trump and others. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James Mattis fired back on Tuesday, shooting down the alleged statements attributed to him in Bob Woodward’s new book about the Trump White House.

“We’re doing this in order to prevent World War III,” an “exasperated” Mattis supposedly told the president when asked why the United States was spending money to keep a presence in South Korea, according to an excerpt from “Fear,” published Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Statement from Secretary of Defense, James Mattis: pic.twitter.com/OneaxKCneV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

“The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward’s book were never uttered by me or in my presence,” Mattis said in a statement. “While I generally enjoy reading fiction, this is a uniquely Washington brand of literature, and his anonymous sources do not lend credibility.” – READ MORE