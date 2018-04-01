Bob Goodlatte talks ‘deep state’: ‘This is about a small number of people, we don’t know exactly how many’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said Saturday that he believes there’s a small group of politically biased federal law enforcement officials, rather than a vast “deep state” of longtime bureaucrats.

“This is about a small number of people, we don’t know exactly how many,” Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican, told Fox News when asked if there’s a “deep state” of biased officials.

“I am very concerned that there were a number of people in key positions at the FBI who were taking sides,” he said.

President Trump and his supporters have alleged there is a so-called “deep state” of politically motivated officials. In January, he tweeted that “Deep State Justice Dept” failed to prosecute “Crooked Hillary Clinton” and top aide Huma Abedin for mishandling classified information while using a private email server. – READ MORE

