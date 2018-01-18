Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole on Wednesday received the Congressional Gold Medal – the highest civilian honor – for his service to the country as a “soldier, legislator and statesman.”

Dole, who received a standing ovation, was awarded the medal by President Trump at a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda. Congressional leaders from both parties spoke of Dole’s service in and out of office.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called him a man “as honorable as they come” and added “because of you, America is much better.”

Dole said he was “extremely honored” to receive the award and thanked his colleagues and staff, and all the speakers for their “kind words.”

Then, in a flash of his trademark wit, Dole said of the tributes, “They’re probably not true, but they’re kind.” – READ MORE

