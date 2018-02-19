Bob Casey doesn’t want Robert Mueller to release Russia report near 2018 midterms

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., believes it would be a mistake for special counsel Robert Mueller to release his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election near the fall midterm elections.

Casey’s comments come after Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals last week and three groups with charges associated with interfering with the 2016 election. Mueller is also investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials.

“I don’t think we’ll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report,” Casey said in an interview with John Catsimatidis in New York. “I don’t know if that report will be in the spring or the summer.”

Casey cautioned that once it’s the summer and closer to the fall midterms, “I think it’s a mistake for him to release it late. I think you should wait until after [the election].” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *