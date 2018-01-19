BNY Mellon to raise wages for 1,000 employees following tax overhaul

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) executives said nearly all of this year’s benefits from the new U.S. tax law will go to technology upgrades and its employees instead of shareholders.

That includes a raise in the minimum wage to $15 an hour starting March 1 largely for those who work in the firm’s operations unit. The higher hourly wage will affect about 1,000 of the bank’s 52,500 employees, according to finance chief Mike Santomassimo.

The trust bank estimated the corporate tax changes will save nearly $250 million this year.

The explanation of how Bank of New York Mellon would use its tax savings came on a day when it reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.08 a share, including a $427 million benefit from the new tax legislation. BNY Mellon had earned $822 million, or 77 cents a share, a year earlier. – READ MORE

A new CBS News poll found that Americans who think the economy is ‘good’ give Trump most or partial credit for the country’s economic success.

A majority of Americans who say the economy is “very” or “fairly” good give President Trump either most or partial credit for the state of the economy.

That’s one of the results of a new CBS News poll. Nearly one-third (32 percent) say President Trump is “mostly” responsible for the good state of the American economy, and an additional 39 percent say Trump is “partially” responsible. – READ MORE

Overconfident Democrats who expect to easily retake the House and perhaps even the Senate from Republicans in the upcoming 2018 election might want to check themselves before they wreck themselves.

Why? Because a new poll conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The New York Times found that both Republicans and Democrats are beginning to warm to the GOP tax reform bill signed by President Donald Trump last month.

And not just by a minor amount either.

“(S)upport for the law has grown significantly over the past month, and more Americans believe that they will receive a tax cut,” the Times explained.

When Trump signed the law in December, only 37 percent of Americans approved of it. As of January that number now stands at 46 percent, meaning support has spiked by a signifcant 9 percent.

Moreover, whereas only 8 percent of Democrats approved of the bill in December, 13 percent approve of it now. Similarly, 86 percent of Republicans now approve of the bill, though only 79 previously approved of it. – READ MORE

Donald Trump lifted the Dow Jones industrial average in his first year in office more than any other president since Franklin Roosevelt.

The Dow has surged more than 31 percent since Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017. That marks the index’s best performance during a president’s first year since Roosevelt. The Dow skyrocketed 96.5 percent during Roosevelt’s first year in office.

“This is all about policy,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird. “You’ve got lower taxes, less regulation and confidence in the economy is high. Things are firing on all cylinders.”

Trump quickly moved to cut regulations enacted by previous administrations. He also successfully pushed to overhaul the U.S. tax code. That revamp included slashing the corporate tax rate to 21 percent from 35 percent.

The president made it to the White House saying he would “put America first.” Since taking office, Trump has pushed to have companies bring back jobs to the U.S. and has said repeatedly said his policies would help to accomplish this. – READ MORE

The U.S. stock market has added nearly $6.9 trillion in market cap since President Donald Trump was elected, already close to half of what was added in all eight years of President Barack Obama‘s tenure.

The market cap, based on the Russell 3000, surpassed $30 trillion for the first time last week and was at $30.6 trillion Thursday, according to Bespoke.

“I think the performance in the first year has exceeded almost everybody’s expectations,” said Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke. Hickey uses the Russell 3000 to measure overall market cap, since it represents about 98 percent of all U.S. stocks.

When Trump was elected, stocks rose out of the gate after an initial late-night collapse in futures prices. After that, the market rewarded stocks and sectors that would benefit from the “Trump trade” and Trump’s pro-growth policies.

The Trump trade occasionally stalled out when it looked as though tax reform was unlikely, but since the legislation began seriously moving forward and finally became law at the end of last year, the market has been on a tear. The S&P 500 has added 4.6 percent just since the start of this year, after last year’s near 20 percent move. – READ MORE