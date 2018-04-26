‘Blue Wave’ Fizzles as Republican Wins Arizona Special Congressional Election

The Associated Press Declared Republican Debbie Lesko The Winner Of Tuesday’s Special Election In Arizona’s 8th Congressional District Over Democrat Hiral Tipirneni At 11:08 P.m. Eastern, One Hour And Eight Minutes After The Polls Closed.

BREAKING: Republican Debbie Lesko wins special U.S. House election in Arizona, keeping seat in GOP control. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 25, 2018

Lesko’s victory guarantees that the GOP will hold on to a seat held previously by former Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ), who resigned over a personal scandal.

That means that the Democrats’ “magic number” to regain majority control of the House of Representatives remains a net gain of 23 seats. Democrats had hoped a victory by Tipirneni would provide more momentum for the heavily hyped “Blue Wave” they’ve been predicting for the 2018 midterm elections since President Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The “Blue Wave” concept had gained some credence in March when Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) defeated Republican Rick Saccone in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, which President Trump carried by 19 points in 2016. – READ MORE

