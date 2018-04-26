View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

‘Blue Wave’ Fizzles as Republican Wins Arizona Special Congressional Election

Posted on by
Share:

The Associated Press Declared Republican Debbie Lesko The Winner Of Tuesday’s Special Election In Arizona’s 8th Congressional District Over Democrat Hiral Tipirneni At 11:08 P.m. Eastern, One Hour And Eight Minutes After The Polls Closed.

Lesko’s victory guarantees that the GOP will hold on to a seat held previously by former Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ), who resigned over a personal scandal.

That means that the Democrats’ “magic number” to regain majority control of the House of Representatives remains a net gain of 23 seats. Democrats had hoped a victory by Tipirneni would provide more momentum for the heavily hyped “Blue Wave” they’ve been predicting for the 2018 midterm elections since President Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

The “Blue Wave” concept had gained some credence in March when Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) defeated Republican Rick Saccone in a special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District, which President Trump carried by 19 points in 2016. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Blue Wave' Fizzles as AP Declares Republican Winner of Arizona Special Congressional Election | Breitbart
'Blue Wave' Fizzles as AP Declares Republican Winner of Arizona Special Congressional Election | Breitbart

The Associated Press declared Republican Debbie Lesko the winner of Tuesday's special election in Arizona's 8th Congressional District over Democrat Hiral Tipirneni at 11:08 p.m. Eastern, one hour and eight minutes after the polls closed.

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: