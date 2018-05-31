Blue Wave Drying Up as Polls for NJ Senate Race Show Incumbent Dem. Struggling

Yet, another state — New Jersey — is looking more and more competitive with every passing week.

While former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took the state with 14 percent more of the vote than Donald Trump in 2016, voters are becoming increasingly iffy about Menendez, a man who has been at the center of one of the biggest political scandals since the 2016 election.

The scandal revolves around a Florida eye doctor and longtime friend of Menendez, Dr. Salomon Melgen, who lavished the senator with large campaign donations and held private fundraisers for him at his 6,500-square-foot home in North Palm Beach. Melgen did all of this in exchange for Menendez’s assistance in navigating government disputes.

Menendez, a two-term senator and former congressman, is only leading Republican challenger Bob Hugin by four percentage points, according to a May 26 Fairleigh Dickinson University poll. That is markedly down from April, when Monmouth University pegged Menendez with a strong 21-point lead. Quinnipiac had Menendez up by 17 points in March.

All three polls have, within reason, similar sample sizes and margins of error. The Fairleigh Dickinson poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points and a sample size of 856. Monmouth University’s poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points for voters and a sample size of 632. Quinnipiac has the largest sample size — 1,052 — and a margin of error 4.2 percentage points.

Another factor that could hurt Menendez is he polls lower than most elected officials in the state, and even President Donald Trump. Only 22 percent of New Jerseyans have a positive impression of Menenedez, a May Rutgers University poll found. – READ MORE

