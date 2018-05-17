‘Blue Wave’ Collapses Again as Trump-Backed Candidate Scores Victory in PA

According to The Hill, Republican Lou Barletta won against primary challenger Jim Christiana on Tuesday, which means that he will have a chance at removing incumbent Senator Bob Casey Jr. this November.

Barletta, who is currently a congressman, won the primary with 63 percent of the vote — and it’s likely that Trump’s endorsement helped.

“An early supporter of Trump’s during the 2016 election, Barletta jumped into the Senate race with the full backing of the president,” The Hill explained. “Trump touted Barletta as a ‘great guy’ at a Pennsylvania rally earlier this year, and endorsed him in February.”

“Days ahead of Tuesday’s primary, Trump recorded a robocall for Barletta, lauding the congressman as an immigration hard-liner and touting his support for the GOP’s tax plan,” the outlet continued.

If the Democrat and mainstream media theory of an upcoming “blue wave” is correct, that endorsement would have sent voters running from Barletta, not toward him.

Based on the popular narrative, even Republicans have become disillusioned with Trump and want nothing to do with him or his allies. Yet in this case, the president’s connection to Barletta seemed to only push the candidate to victory. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1