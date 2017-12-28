Blue States Are In For A Mass Exodus

It turns out that people hate living in blue states, where lax drug laws, tight gun control, socialist taxation, and liberal social circles make the place uninhabitable. According to The Daily Caller, three major blue states lost a record number of citizens in 2016-2017.

New York saw the worst exodus of people, with about 190,000 residents fleeing from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau data released last week.

“New York’s domestic out-migration during that time period was about the same as it was in the same time 2015 and 2016,” reports The Daily Caller. “Since 2010, the state’s outflow of just over 1 million residents has exceeded that of every other state, both in absolute terms and as a share of population, according to the free-market think tank Empire Center.”

The same could not be said for President Obama’s home state of Illinois, which has now dropped from the fifth to the sixth-most populous state in 2017. The fifth-most populous state is Pennsylvania, which swung red for Trump in the previous election.

The once golden state of California lost 138,000 residents. Like New York, it has weathered the storm by having the largest influx of international migrants. – READ MORE

