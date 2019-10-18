Blue-Collar American Workers Enjoy Highest Wage Growth in Trump Economy

President Donald Trump’s “Buy American, Hire American” economy — with the tightest labor market in decades — has grown the wages of blue-collar workers more than any other income group, analysis finds.

Though overall wage growth has seemed to slow down in recent months, hidden in the data is the surge in wages for America’s blue-collar and working-class who are gaining more in pay than all other income groups.

Economic analysis by Indeed finds that while the highest wage earners have seen year-to-year wage growth of more than 2.5 percent, the lowest income wage earners have enjoyed almost double that growth.

“In fact, wage growth continues to be strongest for workers in lower-wage industries,” Indeed economist Nick Bunker writes.

Analysis from March detailed the trend, finding that while middle-income earners’ and high-income earners’ wages grew around 2.5 to three percent, low-income earners saw wage growth of more than four percent compared to the same time the year before. – READ MORE