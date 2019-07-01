Blue Angels, John Stamos … and tanks? Trump’s July 4th celebration takes shape

From his now-famous Trump Tower escalator ride to announce his 2016 campaign to last weekend’s historic saunter into North Korea, President Trump has never been one to shy away from a spectacle. And the president, in full executive producer mode, is similarly putting his mark on this week’s Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

They will feature a demonstration by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight squadron, a star-studded musical event hosted by ’90s heartthrob John Stamos, close to $1 million worth of fireworks being set off and, if the president gets his way, a display of Abrams tanks and other armored military vehicles lining the National Mall.

This, in addition to an address by Trump himself.

“This is going to be a fantastic Fourth of July with increased access across the National Mall for the public to enjoy music, flyovers, a spectacular fireworks display, and an address by our Commander-in-Chief,” Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement.

Bernhardt added: "We received an extraordinary donation for a phenomenal fireworks display, and our colleagues from the Department of Defense will be providing a one-of-a-kind music and air power experience including a flight demonstration from the Blue Angels."