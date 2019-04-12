Blowback From Spying On Trump Campaign Will Eclipse Russiagate, Says Gerlado Rivera

The fallout from the government spying on the Trump campaign will eclipse the entire Russia investigation, according to Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera.

Rivera appeared on “Fox & Friends” Friday to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr’s comments about the Obama administration’s attempts to spy on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. He said the inevitable blowback will de-legitimize the Mueller probe.

“They twisted these people. They got them in a perjury trap. They had them by the short hairs. They got them to cooperate and guess what? There was still no Russian collusion,” Rivera said.

Rivera said Trump’s claims about being spied on were correct and said high-ranking officials were working to overthrow him.

“You know the, Henry Kissinger once said, even paranoiacs have enemies. Even though President Trump, or President-Elect Trump, was totally paranoid, that doesn’t mean he did not have people spying on him. And as it turns out everything that he said basically is correct,” he said.

“It’s not overstating to say spying. Maybe it’s overstating to say there was an attempted coup. But they were talking about the 25th amendment. They were talking about high management getting cabinet level officials to declare the president and to take over, I mean this was very, very serious. I think the blowback from this is going to be way bigger than Russiagate was. The collusion illusion is going to dim into history as we find out how a group of non-elected officials tried to overthrow the President of the United States.”

