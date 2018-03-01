After Blowback, CNN Gun Expert Explains His ‘Full Semi-Automatic’ AR-15 Comment

True Pundit

After CNN was blasted by gun experts online for its segment providing “an up-close look at the AR-15,” the gun expert from the segment responded to criticism about a term he seemed to invent during his demonstration of how the gun operates: “full semi-automatic.”

“The clip about AR 15s with @GaryTuchmanCNN shown on @AC360 tonight. This was a 90 minute discussion and firing put into a succinct 3-minute story by the pros at @CNN,” wrote Hertling. “For all those critiquing my phrase ‘full semi automatic,’ you are correct. I was attempting to inform the crew that I was going from ‘single shot’ to continuous trigger and rapid trigger pull using the semiautomatic capability. My apologies…but perhaps you’re missing the point.”

In other words, the real blame for floating the term “full semi-automatic” should fall on CNN, who chose to keep that particular phrase among the 3 minutes of footage pared down from a 90-minute interview with Hertling. – READ MORE

Share: