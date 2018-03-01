After Blowback, CNN Gun Expert Explains His ‘Full Semi-Automatic’ AR-15 Comment

After CNN was blasted by gun experts online for its segment providing “an up-close look at the AR-15,” the gun expert from the segment responded to criticism about a term he seemed to invent during his demonstration of how the gun operates: “full semi-automatic.”

CNN's @GaryTuchmanCNN goes to a shooting range to take an up-close look at an AR-15-style rifle with retired Lieutenant General Mark Hertling. https://t.co/FtolhKEC7b https://t.co/vYvggZxYB7 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 27, 2018

“The clip about AR 15s with @GaryTuchmanCNN shown on @AC360 tonight. This was a 90 minute discussion and firing put into a succinct 3-minute story by the pros at @CNN,” wrote Hertling. “For all those critiquing my phrase ‘full semi automatic,’ you are correct. I was attempting to inform the crew that I was going from ‘single shot’ to continuous trigger and rapid trigger pull using the semiautomatic capability. My apologies…but perhaps you’re missing the point.”

For all those critiquing my phrase “full semi automatic,” you are correct. I was attempting to inform the crew that I was going from “single shot” to continuous trigger and rapid trigger pull using the semiautomatic capability. My apologies…but perhaps you’re missing the point. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) February 27, 2018

In other words, the real blame for floating the term “full semi-automatic” should fall on CNN, who chose to keep that particular phrase among the 3 minutes of footage pared down from a 90-minute interview with Hertling. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *