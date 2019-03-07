Bloomberg’s Decision Not To Run For President Is A Windfall For The Sierra Club

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg promised to “expand” his support for the Sierra Club’s anti-coal campaign.

Bloomberg has already pumped $110 million into the “Beyond Coal” campaign, and more money is likely on the way.

Bloomberg announced he would not run for president in 2020 but will instead focus on activism.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s decision not to run for president in 2020 has at least one group very excited — the Sierra Club.

That’s because Bloomberg promised to “expand” his support for the Sierra Club’s “Beyond Coal” campaign, and the former mayor pledged to start a new climate activism venture to move the U.S. “Beyond Carbon.”

Bloomberg’s goal is to close every U.S. coal plant in the next 11 years, a goal the Sierra Club reacted quickly to embrace. Bloomberg has already donated$110 million to the Club’s anti-coal campaign, and his op-ed suggests more funding is on the way.

We’re proud of our partnership with @MikeBloomberg on @BeyondCoal — and we’re excited about his focus on moving beyond ALL fossil fuels to 100% clean energy. https://t.co/9bPfIS2LWK — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) March 5, 2019

Sierra Club leaders were quick to praise Bloomberg’s decision as well. Beyond Coal’s Director Mary Anne Hitt praised Bloomberg’s “partnership” and “leadership in pushing to move beyond all fossil fuels.”

.@MikeBloomberg is right. We can, and we will, retire every coal plant in the country in the next eleven years — just like we can move to 100% clean energy. I’m grateful for his partnership with @BeyondCoal and for his leadership in pushing to move beyond all fossil fuels. https://t.co/wuPjlr1lPZ — Mary Anne Hitt (@maryannehitt) March 6, 2019

Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune tweeted that “[w]ith climate champs like , grassroots leaders across the country, and increasing momentum for strong climate action, we will succeed.”

Brune was also excited about Bloomberg’s Beyond Carbon campaign, which aims to get the U.S. off oil and gas “as quickly as possible.” Bloomberg gave no details, but Brune’s tweet suggests environmental groups could play a role in this effort.

We've seen from Trump that being President doesn't make you a leader. @MikeBloomberg has been a climate leader for years, and this news proves that's not stopping. He's focusing on moving beyond ALL fossil fuels to 100% clean energy:https://t.co/O7IE7gkyXn — Michael Brune (@bruneski) March 5, 2019