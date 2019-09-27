Bloomberg: Xi Jinping Is ‘Not a Dictator’

Michael Bloomberg told Firing Line host Margaret Hoover that Chinese president Xi Jinping is “not a dictator” and insisted the Chinese Communist Party listens to its constituents. The comments come in the wake of the former New York mayor’s announcement of an economic forum in Beijing this November.

Bloomberg defended China’s ruling communist regime citing its handling of pollution and environmental policy, claiming that it is responding to the needs of citizens. The billionaire’s comments come amid months of violent protest in Hong Kong and international outcry about the oppression of Chinese Muslims.

“The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public,” Bloomberg said. “When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air,’ Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents, or he’s not going to survive.”

“He’s not a dictator?” Hoover asked. “He doesn’t have a vote, he doesn’t have a democracy. He’s not held accountable by voters. Is the check on him just a revolution?”

"No, he has a constituency to answer to," Bloomberg responded. "You're not going to have a revolution. No government survives without the will of the majority of its people."