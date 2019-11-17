Bloomberg Walks the Walk: Says He’ll Spend $100 Million on Anti-Trump Media Blitz

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is spending $100 million on an anti-Trump media blitz online.

Bloomberg, who is yet to declare whether he’ll jump into the race himself, becomes the single biggest spender in the presidential race with this commitment. He had told the media previously he would “spend whatever it takes” to keep Trump out of office, and now it appears he’s following through. President Donald Trump has spent more than $27 million on Google and Facebook ads already, and his campaign said in October that it had $158 million of cash on hand.

The anti-Trump ads will run in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. None of the ads will feature Bloomberg and his team has not yet disclosed the content of them, though said it will be anti-Trump messaging.

“We will have other ads that feature Mike Bloomberg,” Howard Wolfson, a top political adviser to Mr. Bloomberg, told The New York Times. “You will be seeing a lot of Mike Bloomberg.” – READ MORE