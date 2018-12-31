Bloomberg: U.S. Meeting Paris Climate Goals Without Being Part of the Agreement (VIDEO)

Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 candidate Michael Bloomberg said Sunday that the United States is meeting the goals of Paris Climate Accords despite withdrawing from the agreement.

Last year President Donald Trump announced the U.S. pullout from the Paris climate accord, a global agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions. “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Bloomberg what the impact would be if the U.S. decided to rejoin the agreement.

“Not a lot because we are halfway there towards meeting our goals already,” Bloomberg said. “Somebody said ‘oh, you know, you’re never going to get this. It’s ridiculous to think that America will meet its goals.’ We’re half way there already and there’s seven years left to go. The economics of coal means no one will stop the reduction in the amount of coal. We’ve done a bunch of things that we promised to do under that agreement that Trump said we’re not going to do.”

Trump’s withdrawal drew strong rebukes not only from Democratic lawmakers, but also from Trump’s predecessor. The Paris deal is an agreement that 195 nations signed, committing to develop their own plans to combat climate change. The United States pledged to cut its carbon emissions by 26-28 percent and provide $3 billion in aid to developing countries by 2020. – READ MORE