Bloomberg: Transgender Rights Should Include Federally Funded Sex Surgery, Housing Based on Gender Identity

Presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg released his “vision” for putting in place “a comprehensive policy to ensure LGBTQ+ equality” on Tuesday.

The vision includes transgenders’ rights to free sex surgery and hormone treatment, rights to shelter based on gender identity, and forcing law enforcement and health care providers to undergo “cultural competency” and “implicit bias” training.

Bloomberg said in a statement on his campaign website:

I have been honored to stand with the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equality and justice, from New York, where we won marriage equality in 2011, to states across the country. That fight – true to our nation’s highest ideals – has achieved historic progress, but we still have a long way to go. As president, I will work to protect every member of the LGBTQ+ community from hatred, violence, and discrimination. We will close disparities in health care access and quality, stop violence against transgender people, and advocate for equal rights across the world. We cannot settle for anything less – and I won’t.

Bloomberg's radical transgender agenda included supporting the Do No Harm Act that would gut the Religious Freedom Restoration Act's provision to protect Americans right to live and act according to their religious convictions.