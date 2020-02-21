Bloomberg Misleadingly Claims Chinese Pollution Has Slowed, India ‘Even Bigger Problem’ for Climate (VIDEO)

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg downplayed China’s role as a global polluter during Wednesday’s Democratic debate, inaccurately labeling India “an even bigger problem.”

“Mayor Bloomberg, your business is heavily invested in China … the number one producer in the world of carbon emissions,” debate moderator Lester Holt said. “How far would you go to force China to reduce those emissions and tackle the climate crisis?”

Bloomberg criticized President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war with China and emphasized the importance of diplomatic negotiations before taking the opportunity to leap to China’s defense. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --