Bloomberg Enjoys Armed Guards While Fighting to Disarm Americans

Billionaire Democrat presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is a staunch proponent of gun control for America with one caveat–he gets to spend his days surrounded by good guys with guns to keep him safe.

Bloomberg’s use of armed guards has been seized upon again and again by gun rights supporters through the years. They point to the guards in an attempt to show his habit of pushing laws that would deny self-defense tools to poor families while allowing Bloomberg to benefit from being protected by men with firearms.

In 2017 Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pointed out the hypocrisy of Bloomberg’s actions.

The New York Post reported on Bloomberg referring to the NYPD as his “own army,” while Mayor of New York City. And on January 25, 2019, NRA-ILA reported that after his tenure as mayor ended “Bloomberg hired some of the same officers from his security detail to work for him privately.” Yet he continued to push gun control for average Americans. – READ MORE