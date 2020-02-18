Bloomberg/Clinton Ticket Means California-Style Gun Control for Everyone

A Mike Bloomberg presidential ticket with Hillary Clinton as vice president would mean California-style gun control for everyone.

On February 15, 2020, the Daily Mail reported, “Bloomberg is considering making Hillary Clinton his running mate.”

Such a pairing would put two of the most pro-gun control politicians in existence together for a ticket that could deal a crippling blow to Second Amendment rights.

Consider the various gun controls supported by Bloomberg and Clinton. Both support an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and the criminalization of private gun sales via the implementation of universal background checks.

Additionally, Bloomberg is for stricter controls on access to firearms, period, even for the law-abiding. This point was clear following the December 29, 2019, Texas church attack that ended because armed congregant Jack Wilson took out the attacker within seconds. Bloomberg admitted it was good that the attack was ended, but stressed his belief that guns belong in the hands of police, not congregants.

Weeks later, the Texas church hero spoke out by indicating that Bloomberg’s gun controls would have meant more “carnage,” as they would have forced innocent congregants to sit defenseless, waiting on police to arrive. – READ MORE

