Bloomberg calls for closing all coal-fired power plants to combat climate change

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is calling for a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions over the next 10 years to battle climate change.

To achieve that goal, the former New York City mayor and multi-billionaire business and media mogul on Friday unveiled a plan that would shutter all 251 remaining coal plants across the country by 2030 and replace them all with clean energy. He would also phase out gas-fired power plants.

At a speech in Alexandria, Va., Bloomberg warned that “we have to start working as hard as we can building a 100 percent clean energy economy because the alternative is just too bad for all of us.”

Standing at a podium with an 'END COAL 2030' campaign banner, he highlighted his goals – ensuring 80 percent clean electricity by the end of his second term in the White House, and moving the country toward 100 percent clean energy by 2045 or 2050.