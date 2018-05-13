Bloomberg blasts ‘epidemic of dishonesty’ in Washington during address to grads

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg told students during a commencement address Saturday that they face an “epidemic of dishonesty” coming from Washington, D.C.

In a speech at Rice University in Texas, Bloomberg blamed “extreme partisanship” for the current political climate and warned that “when we tolerate dishonesty, we get criminality,” according to The Associated Press.

“When elected officials speak as though they are above the truth, they will act as though they are above the law,” said Bloomberg, who flirted with a potential independent presidential bid in 2016.

Bloomberg told graduates and their families that “when we tolerate dishonesty, we get criminality. Sometimes, it’s in the form of corruption. Sometimes, it’s abuse of power. And sometimes, it’s both.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1