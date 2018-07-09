Blogger broke a cardinal rule of journalism by revealing source to FBI

It’s pretty much an inviolable rule of journalism: Protect your sources.

Reporters have gone to jail to keep that covenant.

But Marcy Wheeler, who writes a well-regarded national security blog, not only revealed a source – she did so to the FBI, eventually becoming a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of President Donald Trump’s possible connections to Russia.

“On its face, I broke one of the cardinal rules of journalism, but what he was doing should cause a source to lose protection,” Wheeler told me in a lengthy phone interview.

“It’s not a decision I regret,” she added.

That she did so, as detailed in a post last week on her Empty Wheel blog, stunned those who have followed her work because she has so frequently criticized American intelligence agencies and their penchant for surveilling U.S. citizens.

“For her to go to the FBI, that made my jaw drop,” said Daniel Drezner, a Tufts University professor of international politics. (He doesn’t know her personally but has followed her work.)

“It’s like Glenn Greenwald calling up the CIA and saying I’ve discovered a mole,” Drezner said. (He was referring to the Pulitzer-winning, anti-surveillance, civil liberties lawyer who is co-founder of the Intercept, which focuses on national security news.) – READ MORE

Two FBI memos obtained by the legal team of President Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, appear to indicate that Justice Department officials exchanged information about their probe with Associated Press reporters, Politico reports. While Manafort’s lawyers are attempting to argue that the reporters were leaked information about the investigation during the April 2017 meeting, violating Justice Department policies and possibly the law, the AP reporters also apparently gave the FBI information in return — including the access code for a storage unit where Manafort kept records of his business dealings.

Manafort has been accused of financial crimes, like conspiracy to launder money, as well as conspiracy against the United States. He was jailed in June 2018 over witness tampering, and is now reportedly in solitary confinement at a jail in Virginia.

Both of the FBI memos claim that investigators learned the access code for Manafort’s storage unit from the reporters, although one memo said the reporters did not share the number or location of the storage unit. One of the memos’ authors, Jeff Pfeiffer, has testified that the information from the reporters possibly led to their discovery of the locker. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1