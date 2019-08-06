‘Blockbuster of the year’: Epstein scandal may expose ‘rich people justice,’ Jesse Ventura says

The anticipated release of files related to the sex trafficking case against millionaire Jeffrey Epstein can easily become the “blockbuster of the year,” revealing his high-profile associates and exposing flaws in US justice.

A US court has ordered the release of over 2,000 files related to the case, and what’s in them could be a real bombshell, former Minnesota Governor and RT America host Jesse Ventura believes.

Ventura digs into the growing Epstein scandal on the newest episode of the World According to Jesse. In 2008, Epstein was granted a generous non-prosecution agreement and a 13-month sentence in a private wing of county jail. Much of that was “work release” for up to 12 hours a day, 6 days a week.

(…)

The entire affair has also exposed the hypocrisy of the US justice system, where rich people are treated differently than the general populace.

“In the United states of America, our justice system is not justice for all. There’s rich people justice and there’s regular people justice, and the court should be embarrassed that exists, but it does,” Ventura said. – READ MORE