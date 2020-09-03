BLM Vandals Strike Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Elvis Presley’s estate was vandalized with “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police” graffiti overnight into Tuesday.

The protest slogans were found spray-painted in black and orange on the stone wall surrounding the King’s mansion, a signature Memphis landmark and major tourist draw, local newspaper The Commercial Appeal reported.

“Abolish ICE” and “F–k Trump” were also among the spray-painted phrases.

The graffiti covered up many of the hundreds of tributes to the music icon handwritten by fans on the wall over the years. – READ MORE

