BLM Vandals Strike Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Elvis Presley’s estate was vandalized with “Black Lives Matter” and “Defund the Police” graffiti overnight into Tuesday.
The protest slogans were found spray-painted in black and orange on the stone wall surrounding the King’s mansion, a signature Memphis landmark and major tourist draw, local newspaper The Commercial Appeal reported.
The wall outside @VisitGraceland in #Memphis where #Elvis fans write their names and tributes to The King was vandalized overnite. #BlackLivesMatter #DefundMPD #AbolishIce & #BreonnaTaylor were spray painted all over the wall.
📸: @BriseidaHolguin pic.twitter.com/xT9gcyQz82
— Joyce Peterson (@MemphoNewsLady) September 1, 2020
“Abolish ICE” and “F–k Trump” were also among the spray-painted phrases.
The graffiti covered up many of the hundreds of tributes to the music icon handwritten by fans on the wall over the years. – READ MORE
