BLM Teacher Says 2+2 Only Equals 4 Because Of “Western Imperialism”

A Black Lives Matter-supporting teacher took to Twitter to assert that 2+2 only = 4 because of “western imperialism.”

Brittany Marshall’s tweet went viral after she claimed during the course of a discussion about racism, “Nope the idea of 2 + 2 equaling 4 is cultural and because of western imperialism/colonization, we think of it as the only way of knowing.”

People like this are a reason why there’s a need for written instructions on shampoo bottles. Also, she’s a teacher. pic.twitter.com/yDbi3mU9PH — Garbage Human (@GarbyJooman2020) July 7, 2020

Marshall, who includes her pronouns in her bio, lists her occupation as “teacher, scholar, social justice change agent” and apparently is studying for a PhD at Rutgers. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --