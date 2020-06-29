BLM Protesters Storm Beverly Hills Neighborhood: ‘Eat the Rich!’

Police made several arrests after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched through a Beverly Hills residential neighborhood Friday night.

“Videos and photographs of the mob flooded social media as they shouted various messages throughout the residential neighborhood and tore down American flags,” the Daily Wire reported.

Black Lives Matter mob shouts “eat the rich” as they march down a residential area in Beverly Hills. They’re coming for your homes.pic.twitter.com/gs5Hszjb7m — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

The Black Lives Matter mob in Los Angeles seized a privately owned American flag in a residential suburb, shredding it and pulling it down. pic.twitter.com/gCffXqZuwZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 27, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong shared footage of protesters shouting “Eat the rich!” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --