BLM Protesters Mob Store, Trapping 100 Customers Inside: ‘We’re Shutting S*** Down!’

Black Lives Matter protesters in Rochester, New York, mobbed a Wegmans grocery store on Tuesday afternoon, trapping an estimated 100 customers inside.

Video shows protesters chanting “Black Lives Matter” and referring to Daniel Prude, a black man who died about a week after a viral encounter with the Rochester Police Department. The state’s Democratic Attorney General announced last month that a grand jury will not seek charges against officers involved in the incident.

Before heading to the grocery store, protesters yelled, “We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s*** down,” according to 13WHAM-TV reporter Michael Schwartz.

“We have a long walk today, we’re shutting s&*! down.” Around 200 people have now closed down intersection of East & Alexander, continuing eastbound Police keeping distance, closing surrounded streets.@13WHAM #ROC pic.twitter.com/rVbs2Gjvos — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

An estimated 200 protesters then made their way to the Wegmans grocery store on East Ave.

NOW IN ROCHESTER: More than 200 people have walked more than 2 miles with plans to disrupt. They’re approaching East Ave Wegmans. #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/3e45DRfU7e — Michael_Schwartz (@MSchwartzWHAM) March 23, 2021

The store was mobbed and forced to close, as an estimated 100 customers remained locked inside.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --