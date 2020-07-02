BLM Protester Will Be Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting At Driver During Utah Protest

A Black Lives Matter protester who shot at cars during a demonstration in downtown Provo, Utah, on Monday, has been arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder among other crimes.

A shocking video, posted across social media Monday, showed at least one protester discharging a weapon multiple times into the cab of a large SUV that drove through a Black Lives Matter protest held in Provo on Monday. Provo police corroborated what is seen in the clip, posting on social media late Monday that a shooting victim had been received at a local hospital and that officers were looking for information on the shooter.

“Provo City Police were made aware of a planned Police Rally and a Counter-protest scheduled for last night,” the department posted Monday. “Both events coincided without incident until 8:38 pm when a call was received regarding possible gunshots and a hit and run.”

“Shortly thereafter,” Provo police added, “e received another call regarding a shooting victim at Utah Valley Hospital.”

On Wednesday, Provo police announced that they’d arrested 33-year-old Jesse Taggart, one of the BLM demonstrators, in connection with the shooting, according to a local Fox affiliate. – READ MORE

