BLM Founders Demand Joe Biden Support A ‘Roadmap’ To Abolition Of Police, Prisons

Despite indications that the “Defund the Police” movement had a negative impact on Democrats’ election success, leaders of Black Lives Matter are petitioning for a meeting with an incoming Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, and demanding that Biden support the “BREATHE Act,” which includes a “roadmap’ to abolishing law enforcement and a demand for reparations.

The Act, which BLM touts as “a radical reimagining of public safety, community care, and how we spend money as a society,” is its central legislative effort and represents a list of demands that align only with the aims of far-left legislators.

But, Fox News reports that BLM’s founders, including self-identified Marxist Patrisse Cullors and their “Squad” allies in Congress — notably Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — are pressing for the BREATHE Act to pass Congress and receive a rubber stamp from any Biden White House.

“Black Lives Matter activists are pressuring Democrats to embrace the BREATHE Act, which includes a section requiring a ‘roadmap for prison abolition.’” the outlet reports Sunday.

“Cullors, who has written a letter to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris requesting a meeting, told The Hollywood Reporter she is requesting that the new administration work to pass the BREATHE Act within the first 100 days,” Fox notes. – READ MORE

