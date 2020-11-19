BLM demands Newsom appoint Black woman to fill Harris’ Senate seat: ‘Nonnegotiable – this must be done’

Black Lives Matter launched a petition Monday calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Black woman to fill the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Kamala Harris once she officially resigns to become vice president.

“Appointing a Black woman to this seat is nonnegotiable — this must be done,” Black Lives Matter Global Network wrote, directing the Democratic governor to either appoint U.S. Reps. Karen Bass or Barbara Lee to fill the seat for the remainder of Harris’ term.

“If there is not a single Black woman in the Senate, then the Senate is simply not a proper representation of the people,” the petition states, pointing out that there will be no Black female U.S. senators once Harris takes the leap from Congress to the executive branch.

The group then implied it was now Newsom’s time to deliver by appointing a candidate of their choice, arguing the Democratic Party has become “reliant on Black voters, particularly Black women,” and there would have been a “very different electoral outcome” if it weren’t for Black voters and organizers across the country. – READ MORE

