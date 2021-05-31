BLM Co-Founder Steps Down After Buying Four Mansions With BLM Funds

While Black Lives Matter protesters have spent over a year destroying public property and looting local businesses, all in the name of a better tomorrow, it appears that their co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, was busy using funds to do nothing but make her own life more comfortable. Recently, the New York Post wrote a hard-hitting piece about how Cullors prospered off the lives of dead black people. Instead of helping those lives she supposedly cried for, she used the money to buy four mansions and is apparently buying a fifth one in the Bahamas.

As the story of her financial scandal broke, Cullors found it no better time to announce that she was stepping down from BLM to focus more on herself. And by that, she means her upcoming book deal and who could forget about her TV deal with Warner Brothers.

According to Cullors, her exiting BLM has nothing to do with the scandal and has supposedly been planned for a year. Yet, within her last year, Cullors has done nothing but focus on the housing market. Although the millionaire-Marxist claims the housing market is full of white supremacists and is completely racist, all the homes Cullors purchased were located in white neighborhoods.

And as for her home in the Bahamas, not only is it located in a luxury resort where homes sell for anywhere between $5 million and $20 million, but it also plays home to icons like Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.

Even at the height of the BLM protests, Cullors was too busy building her own 3.2-acre “ranch” in Conyers, Georgia. While not her largest purchase, the property does come with a private airplane hangar and a 2,500-foot runway. – READ MORE

