BLM Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Refuses To Share Records Of Criminals Sprung From Jail

A fund established to bail out Black Lives Matter protesters – which helped free at least six men accused of domestic violence in two months – is refusing to disclose exactly who they’ve helped spring from jail.

The Minnnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which was endorsed by Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris and has raised over $35 million, has bailed out an unknown number of accused thugs, rioters and other criminals. Finding information on exactly who they’ve bailed out has been an arduous task.

Here’s what we do know about the Harris-endorsed bail recipients:

In August, the fund posted $15,000 bail for the release of Shawn McClinton, a convicted sex offender facing rape charges. According to prosecutors, McClinton raped a woman just weeks after his July release – and was back in custody facing prosecution over alleged rape, kidnapping, strangulation and other charges.

In September, the Daily Caller pored through court records, and found that the MFF had helped free several men suspected of heinous crimes – including accused child molester Timothy Wayne Columbus, who faces up to 30 years in prison on allegations that he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl. – READ MORE

