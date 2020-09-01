BLM Activist: ‘I’m Ready To Put These Police In The F***ing Ground,’ ‘Burn The White House Down’

A far-left alleged Black Lives Matter leader advocated for killing law enforcement officials during a Black Lives Matter event in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night, saying that he was ready to put them in the ground and that he wanted to go after elected officials in the federal government.

“I’m at a point where I’m ready to put these police in the f***ing grave,” the man said, according to video that was posted online from the event. “I’m at the point where, I want to burn the White House down. I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress.”

“I want to take the fight to them and at the end of the day, if they won’t hear us, we burn them the f**k down,” he continued. “I’m one that talk real s**t. I talk it in New York and I talk it in D.C. The same way I f**k police up in New York, I f**k cops up in here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --