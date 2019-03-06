Blazing Inferno Burns Church To Ashes, Doesn’t Harm A Single Bible

West Virginia firefighters proclaimed a miracle upon discovering that a blazing inferno burned a church to ashes, but didn’t harm a single bible or cross.

The Coal City Fire Department said that the Sunday fire at Freedom Ministries Church made the building so hot that it forced firefighters to retreat, though thankfully none were harmed. The firefighters later sifted through the blackened remains of the church, only to discover that by some miracle every bible and cross within the building was completely unscathed.

“Though odds were against us, God was not,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out. In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes,” the post added. “Not a single bible was burned and not a single cross was harmed!! Not a single firefighter was hurt!”

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire, but urged locals to pray for the pastor and the congregation of the church, according to CNN.

