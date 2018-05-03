Blankenship defends ‘Chinaperson’ amid further attacks on McConnell (VIDEO)

.@BretBaier asks the candidates if they would support Mitch McConnell for Republican leader in the U.S. Senate. pic.twitter.com/AVfFvx1gWc — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 1, 2018

Former coal executive Don Blankenship, who is locked in a bitter feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as he runs for Senate in West Virginia, is doubling down on his disparaging comments toward the GOP leader and brushed aside concerns that calling McConnell’s father-in-law a “wealthy Chinaperson” was racist.

Blankenship defended the comments he made during a radio interview last week about the father of McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, when confronted on Tuesday night’s Fox News GOP primary debate.

“This idea that calling someone a ‘Chinaperson,’ I mean, I’m an American-person, I don’t see this insinuation by the press that there are something racist about saying a ‘Chinaperson,'” he said.

“Some people are Korean-persons, some people are African-persons — it’s not any slander there.”

Blankenship, who unsuccessfully asked to wear a red “Ditch Mitch” hat onto the debate stage, went on to accuse the McConnell and Chao families of having too much power in China. And he echoed recent writing by conservative author Peter Schweizer accusing McConnell of being too weak on China during his tenure in office. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1