Blankenship concedes in West Virginia Senate GOP primary
Don Blankenship got all dressed up, but had nowhere to go.
The coal baron-turned ex-convict, whose campaign said he spent Election Day buying a new “general election suit,” conceded West Virginia’s Republican Senate primary on Tuesday night.
“My advisers tell me it’s time to concede, so I’m conceding the election,” he told supporters shortly after 10 p.m.
NBC News projected that Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was the winner, edging out Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., who had been targeted by Democrats. That left Blankenship in a distant third. – READ MORE
Trump had attacked the former coal mine owner and ex-con, warning voters that Blankenship couldn't win in November and urging them to vote for anyone but.
