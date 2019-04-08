‘Blame Whitey Mania’: Former ACLU Leader RIPS ‘Racial Blowhard’ Al Sharpton, Democrats’ Push For Reparations (VIDEO)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhyrVAXDL18

Former ACLU national board member Michael Meyers lambasted “racial blowhard” Al Sharpton and criticized Democrats’ push for reparations as a “farce” during a segment on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Friday night.

Meyers was reacting to top Democrat contenders, such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, kowtowing to racial activist Sharpton regarding ill-defined slavery reparations at the National Action Network’s annual conference earlier that week.

“It’s more of that blame whitey movement mania, madness,” the former ACLU leader told host Laura Ingraham, The Blaze reports. “And it’s sheer racial rhetoric, and that’s what you get at the Al Sharpton so-called ‘house of justice.’ You have befoolery, and you have diversion, you have distraction. You have this notion of farce.”

“So at that house of so-called ‘justice’ you have either a horror picture show showing, or you have a farce. Either way it is not to be taken seriously,” he added. – READ MORE